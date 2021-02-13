Sports

Bohannon lifts Youngstown St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 72-70

The Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio

Naz Bohannon had 22 points as Youngstown State narrowly defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 72-70 on Saturday.

Garrett Covington had 16 points for Youngstown State (13-10, 8-10 Horizon League), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Shemar Rathan-Mayes added 15 points and Darius Quisenberry scored 11.

Jarred Godfrey had 17 points and six assists for the Mastodons (6-13, 5-13), whose losing streak reached eight games. Jalon Pipkins added 16 points and seven rebounds and Bobby Planutis scored 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

