Sports

Boum scores 28 to carry UTEP over FIU 77-68

The Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas

Souley Boum had 28 points as UTEP beat Florida International 77-68 on Saturday night.

Boum shot 15 for 17 from the foul line.

Christian Agnew had 17 points for UTEP (10-10, 6-8 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 11 points. Bryson Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Eric Lovett scored a season-high 21 points for the Panthers (9-14, 2-12), who have now lost four straight games. Antonio Daye, Jr. added 15 points and five steals.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Other Sports

Alex DeBrincat’s overtime goal lifts Blackhawks to 3-2 win over Blue Jackets for 5th victory in 7 games

Other Sports

Hoffman’s overtime winner gives Blues 5-4 win over Coyotes

Sports

With competent defense, Nets use lethal offense to blow out Warriors

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service