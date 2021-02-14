Cold-shooting Magic limp to 109-90 loss at Phoenix

The Orlando Magic had just eight players available, but once their game tipped off with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, things got worse.

Orlando made just one of its first 13 field goal attempts as Phoenix jumped out to a 14-4 lead and kept building from there, sending the Magic limping home from a four-game West Coast road trip with a 109-90 loss and looking forward to a much needed two days off.

The Magic made just 25% of their 24 first-quarter field goal attempts and the Suns led 28-16 early. Magic center Nikola Vucevic, who scored 42 points in a win at Sacramento on Friday night, had just two points in the first quarter. Thanks to Terrence Ross’ 10 points, the Magic stayed within 12 early.

But it kept getting worse.

Phoenix led by as many as 21 in the second quarter and led 52-35 at halftime, as Orlando continued to have trouble finding the mark. The Magic made just 12 of- 44 shots in the first half and were 4-of-20 from 3-point range.

Magic coach Steve Clifford said before the game he has been pleased with the way his team has responded to all of the injuries they have endured this season. Evan Fournier (back), Aaron Gordon (ankle), James Ennis III (groin), Al-Farouq Aminu (hamstring), Frank Mason (groin) and Cole Anthony (shoulder) all were unavailable for the Suns game.

The fight in those players who were available Sunday was evident in the fourth period. The Magic, led by an offensive surge from Dwayne Bacon, pulled within 18 points late after trailing by 27. The Suns had seen enough at that point and the starters were inserted back in the game to stymie any Magic ideas of a comeback.

Bacon ended the game with 19 points, 15 in the fourth. Ross led the Magic with 23 points and Vucevic and Michael Carter-Williams scored 14 apiece. The Suns, who won their sixth straight game, were led by Devin Booker’s 27 points.