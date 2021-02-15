Golden Knights host the Avalanche after shutout win

Colorado Avalanche (7-4-1, third in the West Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-1, first in the West Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit Vegas after the Golden Knights shut out Colorado 1-0. Marc-Andre Fleury earned the victory in the net for Vegas after recording 30 saves.

The Golden Knights are 10-2-1 against opponents from the West Division. Vegas is 10th in the Nhl recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Avalanche are 7-4-1 against the rest of their division. Colorado has given up four power-play goals, killing 90.5% of opponent chances.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 12 assists and has 16 points this season. Max Pacioretty has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 14 points, scoring two goals and collecting 12 assists. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body), Shea Theodore: out (upper body).

Avalanche: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (knee), Tyson Jost: out (covid protocol), Matt Calvert: out (upper body), Cale Makar: out (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (health and safety protocols).