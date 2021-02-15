Sports

Suns assign rookie forward Jalen Smith to G League

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

The Phoenix Suns have assigned rookie forward Jalen Smith to the NBA's G League.

The No. 10 overall draft pick out of Maryland hasn't played much this season for the Suns, who have won six consecutive games and have a 17-9 record. The 20-year-old has appeared in eight games and is averaging 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Smith was inactive for Sunday night's game against the Magic. The Suns recently had several players return from injuries, which made the 6-foot-10 Smith's path to playing time even harder.

Smith will play for the Agua Caliente Clippers, which is the affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers. The league's games are being played this season near Orlando, Florida, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

  Comments  

Sports

UAB goes up against Rust College

February 15, 2021 12:31 PM

Sports

Wagner looks to extend streak vs Mt. St. Mary’s

February 15, 2021 12:30 PM

Sports

Georgia faces tough test vs No. 20 Mizzou

February 15, 2021 12:31 PM

Sports

Providence looks to sweep UConn

February 15, 2021 12:31 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service