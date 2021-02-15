Sports

Smellie, Parker lead Idaho State over George Fox 84-59

The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho

Austin Smellie had 19 points to lead five Idaho State players in double figures as the Bengals routed George Fox 84-59 on Monday.

Brayden Parker added 15 points, Emmit Taylor III chipped in 14, Tarik Cool scored 13 and Malik Porter had 11 for Idaho State (12-7, 8-1 Big Sky Conference).

Zach Sly had 12 points for the Bruins. Ryan Lacey added 11 points.

