Hurricanes erase early deficit, beat Blue Jackets 7-3

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70) eyes the shot of Carolina Hurricanes' Cedric Paquette (18) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker) AP

Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period as the Carolina Hurricanes erased an early deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-3 on Monday night.

McGinn finished with two goals and two assists, and Teravainen added three assists. Jordan Staal was credited with two goals following a scoring change, and Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won three games in a row.

Goalie James Reimer gave up three goals in the first 16 minutes and made 37 saves as the Hurricanes opened a five-game homestand.

“That first 10 minutes wasn’t pretty for our team,” McGinn said. “But I think we just needed to dig in and get to our systems and our game.”

Teravainen notched his second in as many games after going without a goal in his first eight outings this season. He said he had been getting tired quickly following a bout with coronavirus.

“It has been kind of tough,” Teravainen said. “I haven’t felt normal. Hopefully, it will get better now.”

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner and Kevin Stenlund scored for the Blue Jackets, who had a three-game points streak halted.

Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves across two periods before he was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins.

“I think we were just soft all around,” Atkinson said. “Not the way we’re known to play. Just kind of embarrassing on our part.”

Defenseman Jake Bean’s assists on Carolina’s second and sixth goals were his first NHL points in his sixth career game.

“Tonight was the opportunity I needed to gain a little bit more trust in the coaches,” said Bean, a first-round draft pick in 2016. “That was good. I also know I have a long way to go.”

Atkinson scored 26 seconds into the first period, chipping a rebound over Reimer. It was 2-0 less than six minutes into the game on Jenner’s goal.

By the 6:46 mark, Aho drilled a shot past Korpisalo to put Carolina on the board. Stenlund knocked the puck out of midair to regain momentum for the Blue Jackets.

That didn’t last long.

“There are certain players that are absolutely giving (everything),” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “There are certain players that aren’t. There are certain players that just don’t know how to. So it’s kind of a little bit of a smorgasbord there.”

PUT HIM TO WORK

Cedric Paquette made his Carolina debut, serving as a fourth-line center just two days after he was acquired from Ottawa in a deal that included the Hurricanes sending Ryan Dzingel to the Senators.

Paquette, who was a member of last year’s Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, logged about 11½ minutes in his first game with his newest team. He was credited with a team-high five hits.

“He’s a player you want on our team and not to play against, as you can see,” McGinn said.

THANKS FOR …

Prior to the game, the Hurricanes announced that they traded forward Alex Galchenyuk, who was involved in Saturday’s Ottawa deal, to the Toronto Maple Leafs in return for forward Egor Korschkov and defenseman David Warsofsky.

Korschkov, 24, has played in the Kontinental Hockey League, posting 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) in 53 games this season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. He scored a goal in his lone NHL game last February vs. Buffalo.

Warsofsky was assigned to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

ROUGH NIGHT, AGAIN

Korpisalo has allowed 11 goals in five periods against the Hurricanes this season. Two of the three games in which he has given up five or more goals have come against Carolina.

“We left (Korpisalo) out to dry,” Atkinson said. “There’s only so much he can do for us.”

This marked the second in-game goalie change of the season for the Blue Jackets.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Columbus is home Thursday night vs. Nashville to begin a four-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Carolina hosts the Florida Panthers on Wednesday in a make-up game from last month’s coronavirus-related postponement.