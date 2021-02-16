Dallas takes on Nashville, aims to break 5-game slide

Nashville Predators (6-9-0, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-4, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas comes into the matchup with Nashville after losing five in a row.

The Stars are 5-3-4 against Central Division teams. Dallas ranks eighth in the league recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Predators are 6-9-0 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Dallas won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Stars with nine goals, adding eight assists and collecting 17 points. Denis Gurianov has seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with seven goals and has 14 points. Roman Josi has five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-3-4, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Predators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (lower body).

Predators: None listed.