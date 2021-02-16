Sports

The Latest: Vlhova out in parallel qualifying at ski worlds

The Associated Press

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova checks her time at the finish area of the slalom portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta)
Slovakia's Petra Vlhova checks her time at the finish area of the slalom portion of the women's combined race, at the alpine ski World Championships, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Giovanni Auletta AP
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy

The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

10:50 a.m.

Petra Vlhova and Lara Gut-Behrami failed to qualify for the knockout phase of the women’s parallel event at the skiing world championships.

Vlhova did not finish her run in qualification and Gut-Behrami ranked 11th on the red course.

Only the eight fastest skiers from each course advance to the round of 16.

Combined gold medalist Marco Schwarz was the most notable casualty in qualifying for the men’s event.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Michelle Gisin are sitting out the women's race. Alexis Pinturault and Henrik Kristoffersen have not entered the men's competition.

The knockout phase starts at 2 p.m.

  Comments  

Sports

Orlando hosts New York after Randle’s 44-point game

February 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Curry and the Warriors face the Heat

February 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Utah visits Los Angeles after Clarkson’s 40-point game

February 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Philadelphia hosts Houston after Simmons’ 42-point outing

February 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Cavaliers take on the Spurs on 8-game skid

February 16, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

LaVine and the Bulls take on the Hornets

February 16, 2021 12:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service