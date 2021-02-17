Sports

Cornwall scores 20 to carry Gardner-Webb past Radford 69-57

The Associated Press

RADFORD, Va.

Jaheam Cornwall had 20 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Radford 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Jacob Falko had 18 points for Gardner-Webb (9-14, 8-10 Big South Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Jamaine Mann added 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

Fah'Mir Ali had 11 points for the Highlanders (13-10, 12-5). Xavier Lipscomb and Lewis Djonkam each had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Football

Dan Mullen focused on Florida, not NFL despite college football’s uncertain future

Baseball

Mets outfielder and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow retires from baseball

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service