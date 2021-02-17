Steph Curry, Kent Bazemore lead Warriors to comeback win over Heat

Despite Draymond Green being a late scratch and a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter, the Warriors fought, forced overtime and beat the Miami Heat 120-112 Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Shorthanded, the Warriors trailed most of the game. But they hung around and outscored Miami 21-9 in the final 8:40 of regulation as Kent Bazemore (26 points, eight rebounds) tied the game at 105 with a driving layup with 52 seconds remaining.

The Warriors (16-13) outscored the Heat 15-7 in overtime to come away with the win and improve to three games over .500 for the first time since 2019.

Minutes before the opening tip, Green was ruled out with right ankle soreness, forcing the Warriors to go even smaller than they had been over the past seven games with Kevon Looney (left ankle sprain) and James Wiseman (left wrist sprain) sidelined.

Without Green to help run the offense, Curry had to take difficult shots and finished with 25 points on 8-for-25 shooting (5-for-20 from 3-point range), ending his streak of 10 straight games shooting at least 50% from the field. However, he made key shots late, including a pair of dagger 3-pointers in overtime.

Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins added 23 points apiece.

For the Heat (11-17), Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds, Kendrick Nunn had 19 points, and Jimmy Butler added 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Next, the Warriors will begin a four-game trip on Friday against the Orlando Magic. Green, Wiseman and Looney will travel with the team and are expected to return at some point during the East Coast swing.