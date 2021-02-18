What could the Raiders do with Marcus Mariota? Here’s what analysts think they should do

Backup Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota played in one game last season against the Los Angeles Chargers. AP Photo

Pro Football Focus believes if the Las Vegas Raiders trade quarterback Marcus Mariota, it should be to the New England Patriots.

PFF thinks the Raiders would get back a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

“The Patriots appear interested in following the recent trend across the NFL of having a dynamic athlete at the quarterback position, and Mariota is an upgrade over Cam Newton at this point,” PFF’s Brad Spielberger wrote. “This isn’t the type of move Bill Belichick is known to make, with a third-round pick in addition to assuming a pretty expensive one-year flier for Mariota being nothing to scoff at.”

Mariota played well in one game for the Raiders last season. He came in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers after Derek Carr suffered a groin injury.

Mariota finished the game completing 17 of 28 for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception in a 30-27 overtime loss. He also had nine carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders signed Mariota to a two-year, $17 million contract in March 2020.

Mariota is subject to trade rumors linking him to the Patriots and the Washington Football Team.

NBC Sports’ Peter King also thinks the Patriots should trade for Mariota.

It remains to be seen if the Raiders deal Mariota to Washington, New England or wherever. It is also possible the team could release him to free up cap space, which would make plenty of sense, too.

Mariota’s cap number, according to OverTheCap, is $11.3 million.

The Raiders currently are $18 million over, but releasing Mariota will help their not-so-complicated cap heading into NFL free agency starting March 17.

The Raiders already plan to release wide receiver Tyrell Williams, saving $11.6 million. Either way, the Raiders will be getting some cap relief.