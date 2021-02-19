Sports

Johnston scores 24 to carry Stetson past Jacksonville 91-75

The Associated Press

DELAND, Fla.

Chase Johnston had a career-high 24 points as Stetson topped Jacksonville 91-75 on Friday night.

Rob Perry had 18 points for Stetson (9-11, 6-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Christiaan Jones added 15 points. Mahamadou Diawara had 13 points.

Kevion Nolan had 17 points for the Dolphins (10-13, 4-9). Tyreese Davis added 16 points. Mo Arnold had 10 points and six rebounds.

