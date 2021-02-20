Sports

The Latest: Liensberger leads 1st slalom run at ski worlds

The Associated Press

Austria's Katharina Liensberger competes during a women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Austria's Katharina Liensberger competes during a women's slalom, at the alpine ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti) Gabriele Facciotti AP
CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy

The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

10:45 a.m.

Austrian skier Katharina Liensberger led the women’s slalom at the world championships after the top 30 skiers completed their first runs.

Petra Vlhova was 0.40 seconds behind in second and Wendy Holdener trailed by 1.24 in third.

Mikaela Shiffrin was fourth and the four-time defending champion from the United States had 1.30 to make up in the final leg.

Liensberger has not won a slalom on the World Cup circuit but was on the podium in all five races this season.

Lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.

  Comments  

Sports

Nets take on the Clippers, aim for 6th straight win

February 20, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Toronto hosts Philadelphia following Embiid’s 50-point showing

February 20, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Vucevic, Magic to host Grant and the Pistons

February 20, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City on 4-game home slide

February 20, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Morant, Grizzlies take on the Suns

February 20, 2021 12:23 AM

Sports

Denver visits Atlanta following Murray’s 50-point outing

February 20, 2021 12:23 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service