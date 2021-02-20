Kansas City looks to extend streak vs Denver

Denver (2-16, 1-10) vs. Kansas City (10-10, 6-5)

Swinney Recreation Center, Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks for its fifth straight conference win against Denver. Kansas City's last Summit League loss came against the North Dakota State Bison 71-67 on Jan. 29. Denver fell 68-57 at Kansas City in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City's Brandon McKissic, Josiah Allick and Zion Williams have combined to account for 47 percent of all Roos scoring this season.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Roos have allowed just 59 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Jase Townsend has connected on 33.3 percent of the 96 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 32 over the last five games. He's also converted 88.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: Denver has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 61.1 points and allowing 79.3 points during those contests. Kansas City is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 58.5 points while giving up 50.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pioneers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Roos. Kansas City has 33 assists on 65 field goals (50.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Denver has assists on 47 of 74 field goals (63.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 60.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Roos eighth among Division I teams. The Denver offense has averaged 69.2 points through 18 games (ranked 226th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25