Devoe, Georgia Tech, dominate 1st half, swamp Miami 89-60

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) commits an offensive foul as Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe, right, falls to the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Michael Devoe scored 29 points, Moses Wright had a double-double and Georgia Tech used a dominant first half to defeat short-handed Miami 89-60 on Saturday.

With Devoe making all six of his shots, including four 3-pointers, the Yellow Jackets took a 48-18 lead at halftime. Georgia Tech went 6 of 12 behind the arc and shot 63% (19 of 30) while holding the Hurricanes to 28.6% shooting (6 of 21) and forcing 12 turnovers.

Jose Alvarado scored 16 points for Georgia Tech (11-8, 7-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Wright added 14, making him the fourth active Yellow Jacket to surpass 1,000 for his career and had 12 rebounds.

Devoe finished with a career-high 7 3s on 11 attempts as the team went 11 of 26 and finished at 57% (36 of 63) from the field.

Elijah Olaniyi led Miami (7-13, 3-12), which used just seven players until the closing minutes, with 18 points. Anthony Walker added 16 points and Nysier Brooks 12.

Harlond Beverly, who had started 15 games, missed the game with a back injury and is out indefinitely and leading scorer Isaiah Wong (17.4 ppg) sprained his ankle in the first half and didn't play in the second half, finishing with four points in 18 minutes.

The Hurricanes shot 47% (14 of 30) after the miserable first half to stay even with the Yellow Jackets in the second half but trailed by as many as 36 points and never got closer than 25.

It was a Georgia Tech record for largest road win in an ACC game.

Devoe opened the game with back-to-back 3s and Georgia Tech scored the first 12 points. His third 3 made it 15-3 and his fourth, less than eight minutes in, made it 26-7. Alvarado had a 3-pointer and Jordan Usher the last six points, four on dunks, as the Yellowjackets closed on a 9-0 run for that 30-point lead.

Miami scored 14 points in the first half against Purdue early in the season, shooting 22.7% but only trailed by 18.

Georgia Tech plays at No. 18 Virginia Tech on Tuesday; Miami is home against No. 16 Florida State on Wednesday.