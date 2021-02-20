Knight III, Jones carry S. Utah past Sacramento St. 77-57

John Knight III had 16 points to lead five Southern Utah players in double figures as the Thunderbirds easily beat Sacramento State 77-57 on Saturday.

Tevian Jones added 15 points for the Thunderbirds (15-3, 8-2 Big Sky Conference). Maizen Fausett chipped in 14, Harrison Butler scored 12 and Dre Marin had 11. Jones also had eight rebounds, while Fausett posted nine rebounds.

Ethan Esposito had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Hornets (7-8, 4-6). Bryce Fowler added 14 points. Christian Terrell had 13 points.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. Southern Utah defeated Sacramento State 88-69 on Thursday.

