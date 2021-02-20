Sports

Norris carries UC Santa Barbara over CSU Bakersfield 63-44

The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Miles Norris had a career-high 27 points as UC Santa Barbara won its 12th straight game, beating Cal State Bakersfield 63-44 on Saturday night.

Norris shot 9 for 11 from the floor.

Devearl Ramsey had eight assists and six rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (16-3, 10-2 Big West Conference). JaQuori McLaughlin added seven assists.

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ronne Readus had 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (14-9, 8-6).

The Gauchos improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. UC Santa Barbara defeated Cal State Bakersfield 71-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Zach LaVine scores 38 to lead Bulls over Kings despite big game from Marvin Bagley III

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service