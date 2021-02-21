Sports

Sacramento faces Milwaukee on 6-game slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (12-17, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (17-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to break its six-game skid with a win against Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 10-4 in home games. Milwaukee is 2-8 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 48.2 rebounds per game.

The Kings are 5-6 in road games. Sacramento is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Bucks and Kings face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.4% and averaging 28 points. Bryn Forbes is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 16 points per game and shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 8.1 assists and 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, eight steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.7% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (ankle), Jaylen Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (knee), Glenn Robinson III: day to day (knee), Harrison Barnes: day to day (foot).

  Comments  

Sports

Colorado takes on Vegas, looks for 5th straight home win

February 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Stars take on the Panthers on 5-game losing streak

February 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Buffalo visits New York after Reinhart’s 2-goal game

February 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Celebrities

Maple Leafs play the Flames, look for 4th straight win

February 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Ducks take on the Coyotes on 3-game skid

February 21, 2021 12:11 AM

Sports

Zach LaVine scores 38 to lead Bulls over Kings despite big game from Marvin Bagley III

Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service