Sacramento faces Milwaukee on 6-game slide

Sacramento Kings (12-17, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (17-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to break its six-game skid with a win against Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 10-4 in home games. Milwaukee is 2-8 when opponents win the rebound battle and averages 48.2 rebounds per game.

The Kings are 5-6 in road games. Sacramento is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Bucks and Kings face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.4% and averaging 28 points. Bryn Forbes is shooting 52.8% and averaging 13 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 16 points per game and shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox is averaging 8.1 assists and 23.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 115.7 points, 47.3 rebounds, 24.7 assists, eight steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.7% shooting.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 114.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 49.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (ankle), Jaylen Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (wrist), Richaun Holmes: out (knee), Glenn Robinson III: day to day (knee), Harrison Barnes: day to day (foot).