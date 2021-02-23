Tobias Harris helps Sixers beat Raptors, 109-102, while Joel Embiid is held to 3 made field goals

TAMPA, Fla. — Tobias Harris finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks to lead the 76ers to a 109-102 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night at the Amalie Arena.

Furkan Kokmaz added 19 points, while Joel Embiid had 18 points and 12 rebounds on a night he made just 3 of 13 field goal attempts and committed six turnovers.

Ben Simmons, who was named an All-Star reserve earlier in the day, added 15 points, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Sixers improved to 21-11 on the season.

The victory also snapped two losing streaks.

This marked their first road victory in five games. They also had been unsuccessful wherever the Raptors play their home games. The Sixers had lost 16 consecutive regular-season road games to Toronto.

The Raptors are playing their home games in the Cigar City this season due to Canada’s border restrictions and the public safety measures in Toronto.

Toronto (16-16) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Korkmaz started at shooting guard in place of Seth Curry, who missed the game with left ankle soreness.