Vegas visits San Jose after shutout win

Vegas Golden Knights (11-4-1, first in the West Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (7-8-2, seventh in the West Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host Vegas after the Golden Knights shut out Colorado 3-0. Marc-Andre Fleury earned the victory in the net for Vegas after recording 34 saves.

The Sharks are 7-8-2 in division games. San Jose averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 28 total minutes.

The Golden Knights are 11-4-1 against opponents in the West Division. Vegas ranks ninth in the league averaging 5.4 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Feb. 13, Vegas won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture leads the Sharks with a plus-five in 17 games this season. Kane has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Stone leads the Golden Knights with 17 points, scoring four goals and adding 13 assists. William Karlsson has eight assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Erik Karlsson: out (groin), Dylan Gambrell: out (concussion).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (upper body).