Wyoming looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

San Jose State (5-15, 3-13) vs. Wyoming (12-9, 6-8)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. In its last nine wins against the Spartans, Wyoming has won by an average of 9 points. San Jose State's last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2016, a 62-55 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: San Jose State's Richard Washington, Omari Moore and Sebastian Mendoza have combined to account for 44 percent of all Spartans scoring this season, though the trio's production has slipped to 29 percent over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RICHARD: Washington has connected on 35.1 percent of the 114 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wyoming is 0-6 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 7-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Cowboys are 5-9 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 76.1 points per game.

