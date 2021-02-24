Murray State seeks revenge on JSU

Murray State (13-10, 10-8) vs. Jacksonville State (15-8, 11-6)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State seeks revenge on Jacksonville State after dropping the first matchup in Murray. The teams last went at it on Jan. 21, when the Gamecocks shot 55.8 percent from the field while holding Murray State to just 46 percent en route to the three-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Jacksonville State's Darian Adams, Brandon Huffman and Kayne Henry have combined to score 43 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Gamecocks scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jalen Finch has made or assisted on 43 percent of all Jacksonville State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Murray State is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 13-1 when scoring at least 71.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Murray State is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Racers are 2-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville State is rated second among OVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Gamecocks have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game and 12.3 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25