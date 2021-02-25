Sports

Mount St. Mary’s tops St. Francis in OT behind Chong Qui

The Associated Press

LORETTO, Pa.

Damian Chong Qui and Deandre Thomas scored 16 points apiece as Mount St. Mary's beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-65 in overtime on Thursday night.

Chong Qui forced the extra session with a long 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left.

Josh Reaves added 13 points, and Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku each had 10 for Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Jefferson posted 12 rebounds and Thomas had seven rebounds.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 14 points for the Red Flash (6-16, 5-13). Marlon Hargis added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Josh Cohen had 11 points.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash for the season. Mount St. Mary's defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57 on Dec. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson tops Sacred Heart 82-69

February 25, 2021 7:00 PM

Other Sports

Tom Wilson the villain again as Capitals power past the Penguins, 5-2

February 25, 2021 6:57 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service