Mount St. Mary’s tops St. Francis in OT behind Chong Qui
Damian Chong Qui and Deandre Thomas scored 16 points apiece as Mount St. Mary's beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-65 in overtime on Thursday night.
Chong Qui forced the extra session with a long 3-pointer with 5.3 seconds left.
Josh Reaves added 13 points, and Malik Jefferson and Nana Opoku each had 10 for Mount St. Mary’s (10-10, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Jefferson posted 12 rebounds and Thomas had seven rebounds.
Ronell Giles Jr. had 14 points for the Red Flash (6-16, 5-13). Marlon Hargis added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Josh Cohen had 11 points.
The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Red Flash for the season. Mount St. Mary's defeated St. Francis (Pa.) 75-57 on Dec. 8.
