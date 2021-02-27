LaVine, Chicago set for matchup with Toronto

Chicago Bulls (15-17, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (17-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine leads Chicago into a matchup with Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 28.7 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 12-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto averages 41.9 rebounds per game and is 10-3 when winning the rebound battle.

The Bulls are 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is seventh in the NBA scoring 114.7 points per game while shooting 48.6%.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lowry leads the Raptors with 6.6 assists and scores 18 points per game. DeAndre' Bembry is shooting 63.0% and averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 28.7 points and collecting 5.2 rebounds. Thaddeus Young is averaging 7.1 rebounds and 13.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 40.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 43.9% shooting.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 46.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (health protocols).

Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: out (personal), Lauri Markkanen: out (shoulder), Otto Porter Jr.: out (back).