Texas State looks to extend streak vs La.-Monroe

ULM (7-17, 5-12) vs. Texas State (17-6, 11-3)

Strahan Coliseum, San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over ULM. In its last five wins against the Warhawks, Texas State has won by an average of 9 points. ULM's last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2019, a 63-60 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State's Mason Harrell, Isiah Small and Shelby Adams have combined to score 46 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 43 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.ROBUST RUSSELL: Russell Harrison has connected on 30.6 percent of the 134 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 76.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Texas State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 67.8 points while giving up 57.8.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Warhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bobcats. Texas State has an assist on 27 of 70 field goals (38.6 percent) across its past three outings while ULM has assists on 43 of 73 field goals (58.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas State defense has allowed only 61.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Bobcats 12th among Division I teams. The ULM offense has averaged 64.2 points through 24 games (ranked 304th, nationally).

