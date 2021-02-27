Messi scores, assists in Barcelona 2-0 win at Sevilla

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, third right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Sevilla and Barcelona at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, Saturday Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Angel Fernandez) AP

Lionel Messi scored after setting up Ousmane Dembele for the opener to secure a 2-0 victory at Sevilla on Saturday, lifting Barcelona into second place in the Spanish league.

Dembele netted in the 29th minute when Messi played him clear on a quick attack to end Sevilla’s excellent defensive streak of five straight clean sheets in the league.

Messi then capped a complete performance by his team in the 85th when he dribbled through the area and beat goalkeeper Yassine Bounou on a second try. It was Messi’s league-leading 19th goal.

Barcelona will meet Sevilla again on Wednesday needing to overcome a 2-0 first-leg loss in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

Barcelona’s victory left it two points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which has two more matches to play.

Sevilla was left in fourth place after the end of its run of six straight victories in the league.