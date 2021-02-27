Sports

Harrison leads Lamar past Stephen F. Austin 88-83 in 2OT

The Associated Press

BEAUMONT, Texas

Kasen Harrison had 21 points as Lamar narrowly beat Stephen F. Austin 88-83 in double overtime on Saturday.

Harrison converted a four-point play and David Muoka made a 3-pointer as the Cardinals outscored the Lumberjacks 11-6 in the second overtime.

Ellis Jefferson had 18 points and seven assists for Lamar (6-17, 5-10 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game home losing streak. Anderson Kopp added 15 points and nine rebounds. David Muoka had 13 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocks.

The Cardinals tallied a season-high 11 blocks.

Roti Ware tied a career high with 24 points for the Lumberjacks (14-4, 11-2), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Gavin Kensmil added 18 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks. Nigel Hawkins had 14 points.

The Cardinals evened the season series against the Lumberjacks. Stephen F. Austin defeated Lamar 102-72 on Jan. 23.

