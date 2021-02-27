WHL 2020-21 Standings

Read Next

It’s been a whirlwind for Sacramento Republic FC supporters and local soccer fans the past few years.

When MLS commissioner Don Garber visited Sacramento in 2015, he said it was a matter of “when, not if” the city would land a professional soccer team. In the fall of 2019, it looked like a done deal. Fans packed downtown Sacramento and celebrated after an official announcement that the club would be turning pro in 2022 was made.