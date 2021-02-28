Anaheim hosts St. Louis on 3-game home slide

St. Louis Blues (11-8-2, third in the West Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-10-5, eighth in the West Division)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim plays St. Louis looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Ducks are 6-10-5 against opponents in the West Division. Anaheim is last in the NHL averaging just 3.2 assists per game. Cam Fowler leads the team with eight total assists.

The Blues are 11-8-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has converted on 12.5% of power-play opportunities, recording eight power-play goals.

St. Louis knocked off Anaheim 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 31. Brayden Schenn scored two goals for the Blues in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jani Hakanpaa leads the Ducks with a plus-three in 21 games this season. Maxime Comtois has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Schenn leads the Blues with nine goals and has 16 points. David Perron has eight assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: out (lower body).

Blues: Colton Parayko: day to day (undisclosed), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (lower body), Robert Thomas: out (thumb).