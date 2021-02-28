SHSU looks to extend streak vs HBU

Sam Houston (17-7, 11-2) vs. Houston Baptist (4-16, 3-9)

Sharp Gymnasium, Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Houston Baptist. Sam Houston has won by an average of 9 points in its last eight wins over the Huskies. Houston Baptist's last win in the series came on Feb. 16, 2017, an 88-77 win.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Houston Baptist's Pedro Castro, Za-Ontay Boothman and Hunter Janacek have combined to account for 43 percent of all Huskies points this season, although their output has slipped to 34 percent over the last five games.NUTALL IS A FORCE: Zach Nutall has connected on 37.7 percent of the 154 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 24 over the last three games. He's also converted 72.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bearkats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Houston Baptist has an assist on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three games while Sam Houston has assists on 48 of 87 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Sam Houston offense has scored 80.6 points per game this season, ranking the Bearkats 21st among Division I teams. The Houston Baptist defense has allowed 81.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 312th overall).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25