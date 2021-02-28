Incarnate Word seeks revenge on UNO

New Orleans (6-14, 5-7) vs. Incarnate Word (8-10, 5-6)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans goes for the season sweep over Incarnate Word after winning the previous matchup in New Orleans. The teams last played each other on Jan. 9, when the Privateers shot 64.8 percent from the field while holding Incarnate Word's shooters to just 43.6 percent on their way to a 22-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: New Orleans has benefited heavily from its seniors. Damion Rosser, Troy Green, Derek St. Hilaire and Lamont Berzat have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 63 percent of all Privateers points over the team's last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cardinals have allowed only 67.6 points per game to Southland opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.3 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.WONDERFUL WILLIS: Keaston Willis has connected on 39 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 17 for 28 over his last five games. He's also made 78 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Incarnate Word is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Incarnate Word has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 59 points while giving up 70.8.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat New Orleans offense has averaged 74.6 possessions per game, the 21st-most in Division I. Incarnate Word has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.5 possessions per game (ranked 262nd, nationally).

