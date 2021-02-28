WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division (on hold)

Central Division

B.C. Division (on hold)

U.S. Division (on hold)

Note: Season begins at select Alberta regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday'sresults

Edmonton 7 Lethbridge 2

Medicine Hat 7 Red Deer 2

Friday's results

Edmonton 7 Lethbridge 1

Medicine Hat 5 Red Deer 4 (OT)

___

Friday, Mar. 5

Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Red Deer at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 6

Calgary at Red Deer, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.