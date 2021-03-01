Sports

Miami takes home win streak into matchup with Atlanta

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (14-20, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (17-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Heat face Atlanta.

The Heat are 9-11 in conference play. Miami is 12-3 when winning the rebound battle and averages 42.9 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are 9-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 9.2.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is shooting 56.7% and averaging 19.5 points. Andre Iguodala is shooting 46.0% and averaging 5.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Capela leads the Hawks with 14.1 rebounds and averages 14.9 points. Trae Young is averaging 26.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 109.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 44.8% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 113.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, eight steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 50.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (calf), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: out for season (shoulder).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (ankle/knee), Cameron Reddish: out (achilles), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

  Comments  

Sports

LaVine and Chicago take on Jokic and the Nuggets

March 01, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Leonard, Clippers set for matchup with the Celtics

March 01, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Washington leads Charlotte against Portland after 42-point outing

March 01, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Detroit takes on Toronto, looks to halt 3-game slide

March 01, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Phoenix visits Los Angeles after Booker’s 43-point performance

March 01, 2021 12:22 AM

Sports

Memphis visits Washington after Beal’s 46-point game

March 01, 2021 12:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service