Arizona takes on Los Angeles, seeks 4th straight road win

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (9-9-3, sixth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (9-7-4, fifth in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits Los Angeles trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Kings are 9-7-4 against division opponents. Los Angeles has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 25% of chances.

The Coyotes are 9-9-3 against opponents in the West Division. Arizona has converted on 19.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 14 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Feb. 20, Los Angeles won 4-2. Alex Iafallo recorded a team-high 2 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dustin Brown leads the Kings with a plus-five in 20 games this season. Anze Kopitar has three goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 12 total assists and has 19 points. Clayton Keller has five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: Jaret Anderson-Dolan: out (upper body).

Coyotes: Conor Garland: day to day (lower body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (lower body).

