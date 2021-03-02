Richmond looks to sweep UMass

Richmond (13-7, 6-5) vs. UMass (7-6, 6-4)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass seeks revenge on Richmond after dropping the first matchup in Richmond. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 23, when the Spiders outshot UMass from the field 47.5 percent to 43.6 percent and had seven fewer turnovers on the way to a 79-65 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Richmond has benefited heavily from its seniors. Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 73 percent of all Spiders points over the team's last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Minutemen have given up only 69.3 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they gave up to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Tre Mitchell has connected on 35.3 percent of the 34 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 74.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UMass is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 67 or fewer points, and 2-6 when opponents exceed 67 points. Richmond is 7-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 6-7 on the year when teams score any more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has committed a turnover on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

