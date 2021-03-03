Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton joins Ja Morant, Zion Williamson as NBA Rising Stars

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) drives down curt defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Landry Shamet (20) in the fourth quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Kings rookie Tyrese Haliburton was recognized as one of the best young players in the world Wednesday when 2021 NBA Rising Stars selections were revealed.

Haliburton was chosen along with the likes of Ja Morant, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year from the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball.

The Rising Stars Challenge is an annual showcase of the NBA’s best first- and second-year players. The game will not be played this year as the NBA curtails All-Star Weekend festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Haliburton adds to his growing list of honors and awards.

Haliburton won his second consecutive Western Conference Rookie of the Month award Tuesday. He is widely regarded as a leading Rookie of the Year candidate along with Ball, who was a repeat Rookie of the Month winner in the Eastern Conference. Haliburton is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Rising Stars selections were unveiled on NBA Top Shot, the hottest new thing in sports collectibles. Ten players were named to the U.S. Team and 10 others were named to the World Team.

The U.S. Team will include Ball; Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves; Haliburton; Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat; De’Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks; Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs; Morant; Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets; Williamson; and James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors.

The World Team will include Precious Achiuwa of the Heat; Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Pelicans; Denny Avdija of the Washington Wizards; R.J. Barrett of the New York Knicks; Facundo Campazzo of the Nuggets; Brandon Clarke of the Grizzlies; Luguentz Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder; Rui Hachimura of the Wizards; Theo Maledon of the Thunder; and Mychal Mulder of the Warriors.