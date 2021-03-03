Jenkins, Rogers lead USC women past ASU in Pac 12 1st round

Arizona State guard Iris Mbulito (10) passes as Southern California guard Endyia Rogers (4) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) AP

Jordyn Jenkins scored a career-high 16 points, Endyia Rogers added 15 points and dished off a career-high 11 assists and eighth-seeded USC defeated ninth-seeded Arizona State in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.

The Trojans (11-11) earned a meeting with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stanford in a quarterfinal game on Thursday.

Jordan Sanders scored 14 points for USC, with the three top scorers combining to make 20 of 25 shots to help the Trojans shoot 65% (30 of 46). They were 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

Taya Hanson scored 15 points on 5-of-14 3-point shooting for the Sun Devils (11-10), who shot just 35% (22 of 63). Maggie Besselink added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

USC scored the first nine points of the game and the first 10 of the second quarter to lead 28-7. It was 39-22 at the half, with the Trojans shooting 70% and ASU 29%.

The teams split a pair of close games in the regular season.