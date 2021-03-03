Sports

Boston U. beats Lehigh 69-58 in Patriot League tourney

The Associated Press

BOSTON

Walter Whyte had 19 points and eight rebounds and Sukhmail Mathon posted 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks as Boston University beat Lehigh 69-58 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney first round on Wednesday night.

Javante McCoy had 13 points for BU (7-10). Jonas Harper added 10 points and nine rebounds.

The seventh-seeded Terriers play No. 2 seed Colgate in the quarterfinals Sunday.

Marques Wilson had 19 points and eight rebounds for the No. 10 seed Mountain Hawks (4-11). Jeameril Wilson added 17 points. Jakob Alamudun had 10 points.

Nic Lynch, the Mountain Hawks’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 13.0 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

