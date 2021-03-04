Kevin Durant’s early absence should provide context on Derrick Rose’s situation

NEW YORK — If Knicks fans are looking for some clarity on why Derrick Rose did not play against the Pistons on Thursday, they can look across the bridge to the league’s handling of Nets star Kevin Durant.

Rose was first held out of the team’s Tuesday loss to the San Antonio Spurs due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test result. He subsequently returned multiple negative coronavirus tests after that inconclusive test and was later permitted to fly back to New York with his teammates.

The league, however, ruled Rose ineligible for Thursday’s matchup against the Pistons, citing COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Knicks’ last game before the All-Star break against the team Rose played for before the trade to the Knicks.

“You just follow the league protocols. That’s where we are. That’s been well established,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said pregame. “You take every safety precaution you can. When they tell you he’s cleared, you go with it.”

Two other similar yet dramatic situations played out in Brooklyn with Durant earlier this season.

Durant, who was among the first NBA players to test positive for COVID-19 in March of 2020, came in close contact with a person who later tested positive for the coronavirus in early January. Even though Durant returned multiple negative COVID-19 tests, the league ruled a weeklong quarantine from the date of the encounter, and Durant missed three games due to the health and safety protocol.

Durant had a second encounter with the league’s health and safety protocols in early February when a league source told The New York Daily News he rode in a car maskless with a Nets team staffer three times in one day. That staffer returned an inconclusive coronavirus test, and Durant was held out of the beginning of the game, then eventually allowed to play. The staffer later returned a positive coronavirus test and Durant was pulled from action in the third quarter. He again received multiple negative COVID-19 tests, but the league ruled he had to quarantine for a week from the date of the car ride. He missed three consecutive games during that span.

It remains unclear why Rose has entered the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocol but given the league’s week-long timeline, he should be clear to return after the All-Star break. The league source told The Daily News it kept Durant out “out of an abundance of caution,” and that Rose would not have been able to travel if there weren’t negative COVID-19 tests in the mix.

It’s also unclear whether the reasoning for Rose’s absence against the Spurs was consistent with his absence against the Pistons.