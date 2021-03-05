Philadelphia visits Pittsburgh after Giroux’s 2-goal game

Philadelphia Flyers (12-5-3, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (12-9-1, fifth in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Philadelphia after Claude Giroux scored two goals in the Flyers' 4-3 victory against the Penguins.

The Penguins are 12-9-1 against East Division teams. Pittsburgh has given up 18 power-play goals, killing 73.5% of opponent chances.

The Flyers are 12-5-3 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia ranks second in the NHL averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by James van Riemsdyk with 0.8.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby leads the Penguins with 19 points, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists. Kris Letang has five goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

van Riemsdyk leads the Flyers with 10 goals and has 26 points. Sean Couturier has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Flyers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.