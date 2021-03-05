New York faces Buffalo on 3-game win streak

Buffalo Sabres (6-12-3, eighth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (13-6-4, second in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York seeks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Islanders take on Buffalo.

The Islanders are 13-6-4 against East Division opponents. New York has converted on 23.4% of power-play opportunities, recording 15 power-play goals.

The Sabres are 6-12-3 against the rest of their division. Buffalo averages only 2.5 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Rasmus Ristolainen leads the team averaging 0.4.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-eight in 23 games this season. Anders Lee has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Sam Reinhart has 16 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling eight assists for the Sabres. Jack Eichel has five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Sabres: Will Borgen: out (upper body), Linus Ullmark: out (lower body).