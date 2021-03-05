Siena looks to extend streak vs Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac (9-11, 7-9) vs. Siena (12-3, 12-3)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its fifth straight conference win against Quinnipiac. Siena's last MAAC loss came against the Niagara Purple Eagles 64-62 on Feb. 20. Quinnipiac beat St. Peter's by five in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Siena's Manny Camper has averaged 14.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and four assists while Jalen Pickett has put up 12 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Bobcats, Jacob Rigoni has averaged 12.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while Luis Kortright has put up 10.1 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Camper has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 28 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Quinnipiac is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 9-5 when scoring at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Siena is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 63 points. The Saints are 1-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Siena defense has allowed only 62.7 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Saints 21st among Division I teams. The Quinnipiac offense has averaged 68.7 points through 20 games (ranked 237th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25