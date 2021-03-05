UNC looks to sweep Duke

Duke (11-10, 9-8) vs. North Carolina (15-9, 9-6)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke seeks revenge on North Carolina after dropping the first matchup in Durham. The teams last went at it on Feb. 6, when Duke made only four foul shots on seven attempts while the Tar Heels went 13 for 22 en route to the 91-87 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Matthew Hurt is averaging 18.9 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Blue Devils. DJ Steward is also a key contributor, putting up 12.9 points per game. The Tar Heels have been led by Armando Bacot, who is averaging 11.5 points and 7.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MATTHEW: Hurt has connected on 45.9 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 71 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Duke's Steward has attempted 110 3-pointers and connected on 33.6 percent of them, and is 6 for 22 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Heels. North Carolina has an assist on 40 of 74 field goals (54.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Duke has assists on 63 of 90 field goals (70 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.9 percent. The Tar Heels have averaged 15.7 offensive boards per game and 18.4 per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25