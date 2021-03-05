No. 2 Texas A&M women open SEC Tournament with win over LSU

LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3) is defended by Texas A&M guard Kayla Wells (11) and Ciera Johnson (40) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Greenville, S.C. Texas A&M won 77-58. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) AP

Kayla Wells had 16 points, Alexis Morris added 13 and No. 2 Texas A&M opened the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a 77-58 victory over LSU on Friday.

The Aggies (23-1), who won their first league regular-season title Sunday, advanced to the tournament semifinals for the fourth time in the past five years. They’ll face No. 16 Georgia on Saturday in the semifinals

Khayla Pointer had 26 points for LSU (9-13).

NO. 3 N.C. STATE 68, VIRGINIA TECH 55

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane scored a season-high 27 points and had nine rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Virginia Tech if the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Jada Boyd added 13 points off the bench for the second-seeded Wolfpack (18-2). They will face the Clemson-Georgia Tech winner in the semifinals Saturday.

Elizabeth Kitley had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies (14-9).

NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 65, WAKE FOREST 53

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 24 points and Louisville beat Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Van Lith made 9 of 15 shots and hit 6 of 10 3-pointers for the Cardinals (22-2). They will face Syracuse on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Ivana Raca had 13 points for Wake Forest (12-12).

NO. 7 SOUTH CAROLINA 75, ALABAMA 63

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 22 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and South Carolina beat Alabama in the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks (20-4) will play No. 14 Tennessee or Mississippi on Saturday night in the semifinals.

Jordan Lewis had scored 25 points for Alabama (16-9).

NO. 16 GEORGIA 78, NO. 17 KENTUCKY 6

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti and Maya Caldwell scored 20 points each and Georgia beat Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals.

Georgia (19-5) has won six of its last seven games.

Rhyne Howard had 33 points for Kentucky (17-8).

NO. 23 MISSOURI STATE 87, EVANSVILLE 54

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin and Sydney Wilson had 16 points apiece and Missouri State beat Evansville to open a two-game sert.

The back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champion Bears (19-2, 15-0) extended their winning streak to 15, their longest since an 18-game stretch during the 2003-04 season.

Abby Feit scored 16 points for Evansville (6-15, 2-14).