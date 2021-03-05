Cunane, No. 3 NC State top Virginia Tech 68-55 in ACCs

North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) looks for room as Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg (11) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 5, 2021. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP) AP

Elissa Cunane scored a season-high 27 points with nine rebounds to help third-ranked North Carolina State beat Virginia Tech 68-55 in Friday's quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Jada Boyd added 13 points off the bench for the second-seeded Wolfpack (18-2), the reigning tournament champion.

The Hokies were one of two teams to beat the Wolfpack this season, and led the other regular-season meeting by 14 in the fourth quarter before N.C. State rallied to win. The 6-foot-5 Cunane missed both meetings due to COVID-19 protocols, but made 10 of 15 shots and 7 of 8 free throws in a big performance against 6-5 Hokies sophomore Elizabeth Kitley.

Meanwhile, Boyd — who shared honors as the ACC's top reserve this year — came through with a big game that included 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Boyd's play was particularly valuable considering starters Jakia Brown-Turner and Kayla Jones had quiet offensive games. Boyd had nine points in the second quarter that tipped control to N.C. State, which built a double-digit lead, then shot 48% after halftime to stay in front as the seventh-seeded Hokies tried to make a push.

Kitley had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Hokies (14-9), the tournament's seventh seed. But top scorer Aisha Sheppard (18.8 points per game) struggled to six points on 2-for-15 shooting that included 0 for 6 from behind the arc.

The teams were tied at 16 after the first quarter, but the Hokies went 1 for 15 in the second period — including the last 5:45 of the half without a basket. That created a big hole they couldn't escape, even after getting as close as four late in the third.

The Hokies shot 35% for the game and made 5 of 21 3-pointers after making 23 in the two regular-season meetings.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: The Hokies advanced into the quarterfinals with Thursday's win against Miami, but have never advanced past that round since joining the ACC for the 2004-05 season. They entered the tournament looking to be in good position to earn an NCAA bid, which would be the first under fifth-year coach Kenny Brooks.

N.C. State: Wes Moore's team won the program's first tournament title since 1991 last season and lost out on its first regular-season crown since the 1989-90 season by a small win-percentage margin compared to No. 5 Louisville. Cunane's performance was a positive opening act in the tournament, while Boyd highlighted her value after Brown-Turner had two points on 1-for-7 shooting and Jones finished with seven points.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: The Hokies must wait to learn if they have secured an NCAA bid.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack will face the Clemson-Georgia Tech winner in Saturday's semifinals.

___

