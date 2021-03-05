Sherfield’s late bomb leads Nevada over Colorado St. 85-82

Grant Sherfield scored 18 points and his 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left gave Nevada an 85-82 win over Colorado State on Friday night.

Colorado State failed to get off a shot at the end.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 20 points to lead the Wolf Pack (15-9, 10-7 Mountain West Conference) which now has won six straight. Kane Milling added 17 points and Tre Coleman 11.

David Roddy had 20 points for Colorado State (17-5, 14-4), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Isaiah Stevens scored 20 points and Kendle Moore 15.

