Leipzig moves top of Bundesliga before Bayern-Dortmund clash

Leverkusen's Wendell, left, and Moenchengladbach's Stefan Lainer challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool) AP

Leipzig increased the pressure on Bayern Munich ahead of its clash with Borussia Dortmund by moving top of the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win at Freiburg on Saturday.

Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sörloth and substitute Emil Forsberg gave the visitors their sixth straight league win to go a point ahead of Bayern before the defending champions’ late game.

Nkunku scored minutes before the interval for Leipzig, taking advantage of the first lapse from Freiburg’s defense. Kevin Kampl forced Baptiste Santamaria to lose the ball and it fell to Yussuf Poulsen, who set up Nkunku to score in the 41st.

French midfielder Nkunku provided the assist for Sörloth in the 64th, and Sörloth followed up by setting up Forsberg to seal the result in the 79th.

HERTHA CELEBRATES

A late penalty from Dodi Lukebakio earned Hertha Berlin a 2-1 win over Augsburg to end its nine-game run without a win.

Hertha coach Pál Dárdai – who went into the match still looking for his first win in his second stint in charge – had never lost in seven previous games against Augsburg, but his team got off to a bad start with Laszlo Benes scoring with the visitors’ first attack in the second minute.

Augsburg didn’t threaten again until Florian Niederlechner hit the post with the visitors’ second attack in the 38th.

Hertha had been pushing hard but found gaps hard to come by against Augsburg’s well-drilled defense. Rafael Gikiewicz also made some crucial saves to deny Hertha.

Gikiewicz did well to deny Jhon Cordoba right after the break, before Krzysztof Piatek missed a great chance from close range.

The Poland striker finally equalized in the 62nd with a fine header to Vladimir Darida’s cross, and Hertha was fortunate to be awarded a penalty when Lucas Tousart went down – after some delay – under Mads Pedersen's challenge. A VAR check confirmed referee Florian Badstübner's decision and Lukebakio scored the winner from the spot in the 89th.

It lifted Hertha to 14th, three points from the relegation zone.

GLADBACH'S ROSE-DIVE

Patrik Schick’s 77th-minute strike on a counterattack was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to win 1-0 at Borussia Mönchengladbach, dealing the home team its fifth defeat in five games since it was announced that coach Marco Rose is leaving for Dortmund next season.

Leverkusen was also desperate for points. Peter Bosz' team had only one win from its last nine games, which included defeats that saw his team knocked out of the German Cup and Europa League.

Third-place Wolfsburg slumped to a 2-1 loss at Hoffenheim, and Filip Kostic rescued a 1-1 draw for fourth-place Eintracht Frankfurt against visiting Stuttgart.

