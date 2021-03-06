Sports

Jefferson carries Mount St. Mary’s over Wagner 66-60 in NEC

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Damian Chong Qui and Nana Opoku each had 14 points, and Malik Jefferson tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Mount St. Mary's to a 66-60 win over Wagner in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Saturday.

Deandre Thomas had 13 points for Mount St. Mary's (11-10).

Will Martinez had 17 points for the Seahawks (13-7). Elijah Ford added 15 points and 13 rebounds. DeLonnie Hunt had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Meeks scores 31 to carry Bucknell over Lafayette 92-84

March 06, 2021 2:30 PM

Sports

Furman rallies from 17 down, beats Samford 44-37 in OT

March 06, 2021 2:30 PM

Sports

Aiken, Gather lift Gardner-Webb past Presbyterian in 2OT

March 06, 2021 2:30 PM

Sports

Withers leads UMass Lowell past top-seeded UMBC 79-77

March 06, 2021 2:26 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service