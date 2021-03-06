Sports
Gronowski’s video game stats send S. Dakota past W. Illinois
South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski accounted for 317 total yards and four touchdowns and the Jackrabbits trounced Western Illinois 45-10 on Saturday.
He threw for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 120 yards on four carries with two scores. Gronowski's 22-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter was the game's first score.
His 80-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left before halftime gave South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 35-3 lead.
Gronowski threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Janke and a 12-yarder to Mason Leighton for a 42-10 advantage 41 seconds before halftime.
Isaiah Davis ran for 118 yards on nine carries and touchdown for the Jackrabbits as they amassed 531 total yards; 328 of which came on the ground.
Western Illinois' (0-2, 0-2) Connor Sampson threw for 278 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted three times.
